Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $15.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after acquiring an additional 72,569 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $188.13 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

