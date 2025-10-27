Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 673.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $73.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.