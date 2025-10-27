Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,398 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $41.34 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

