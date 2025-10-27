Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,274 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $126.78 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.64.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

