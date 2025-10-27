Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,870,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,471,790,000 after purchasing an additional 148,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amgen by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,521,339,000 after purchasing an additional 274,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,454,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,387,695,000 after purchasing an additional 243,306 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amgen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.94.

AMGN opened at $291.76 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $335.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.33. The company has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

