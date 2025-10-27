Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $16.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 135.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $774.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $776.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $660.75.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

