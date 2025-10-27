Penobscot Wealth Management Sells 5,699 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Penobscot Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,294,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $74.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $75.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.