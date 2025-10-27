Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $255.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

