Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,350,000 after purchasing an additional 898,067 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 887,984 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $249.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.35. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.