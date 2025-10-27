Penobscot Wealth Management Has $848,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

