Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 147,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $491,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $163.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day moving average is $139.33. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $94.33 and a fifty-two week high of $166.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $18.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.23.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

