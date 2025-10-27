The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,747,656,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,988,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after acquiring an additional 390,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,101,000 after acquiring an additional 490,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.31.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $269.98 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.23 and a 52 week high of $287.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

About Travelers Companies



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

