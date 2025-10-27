Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Stake Raised by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.31.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $196.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $201.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.52 and its 200-day moving average is $167.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

