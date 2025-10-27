Brookwood Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY opened at $43.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

