Brookwood Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 733,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,227,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,135 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $295,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $106.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

