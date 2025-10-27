GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,232,000 after buying an additional 437,947 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,002,000 after buying an additional 740,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,563,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,140,000 after buying an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,311,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,065,000 after buying an additional 194,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.74 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

