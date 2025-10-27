GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 203 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $56.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

