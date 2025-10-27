GoalVest Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE SYK opened at $381.86 on Monday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Stryker from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

