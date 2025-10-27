Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $433.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.21. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 289.15, a PEG ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “negative” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.00.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

