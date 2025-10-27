GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE PG opened at $152.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $357.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $146.96 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 19.74%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,202.16. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

