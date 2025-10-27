Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Sells 970 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Clorox were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,699,000 after purchasing an additional 589,544 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 101.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,083,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,123,000 after acquiring an additional 546,761 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Clorox by 688.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 587,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,535,000 after acquiring an additional 513,171 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 412.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 598,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,167,000 after acquiring an additional 481,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 421,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $116.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average is $126.85. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.20.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

