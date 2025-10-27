Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 297.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,628 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after purchasing an additional 127,357 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% in the first quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TMO opened at $573.07 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,971. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.