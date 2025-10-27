Solstein Capital LLC Increases Stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 1,652.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $944,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 176,514 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,164,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,192,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.5%

CTA stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $30.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.