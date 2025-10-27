Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 24.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $241,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 47.6% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $914.17 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $1,021.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $956.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $813.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $963.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.