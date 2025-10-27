Corning Incorporated $GLW Holdings Cut by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $251,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Corning by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 72,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 4,346.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 1.9%

Corning stock opened at $87.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,804.98. This represents a 29.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Corning

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.