Delta Investment Management LLC Has $268,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 16,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $69.15 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

