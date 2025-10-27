Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 10,955 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $925,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 68.2% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 76,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $516,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE STWD opened at $18.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Starwood Property Trust Profile



Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

