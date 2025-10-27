Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 941 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $98,984,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $128,689,000 after purchasing an additional 535,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 938.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556,814 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $116,669,000 after purchasing an additional 503,193 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KGI Securities raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $221.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.68 and a 200 day moving average of $210.85. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

