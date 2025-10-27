iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,149 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $276,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $143.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $145.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.