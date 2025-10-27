Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Nutanix $NTNX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 113,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,874,000 after buying an additional 1,426,049 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 46.8% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,102,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,357 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $86,949,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4,832.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 496,150 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,423,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,218,000 after purchasing an additional 423,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $70.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.75. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Saturday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

