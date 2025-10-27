274,324 Shares in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 274,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Coupang by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 7,441,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,191,000 after buying an additional 1,455,555 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 40.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 305,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 87,412 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,467,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after buying an additional 414,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Coupang by 460.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 152,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Arete assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $339,568.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,818.64. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $26,007,608.36. Following the sale, the director owned 503,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,533.12. This represents a 61.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 988,983 shares of company stock worth $31,203,966. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $31.20 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.13%.The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

