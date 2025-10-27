2,508 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,801.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,141.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,879.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,980.10 and a one year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $51.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,544.68.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

