CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1,272.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104,297 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of CF Industries worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE CF opened at $86.43 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.93.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

