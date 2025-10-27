Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,240 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 62.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 147.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Vertical Research raised PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.8%

PCAR opened at $100.13 on Monday. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

