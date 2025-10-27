Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,715,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,496,000 after purchasing an additional 584,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,680,922,000 after purchasing an additional 566,979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,031 shares of company stock valued at $14,177,895 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $546.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.