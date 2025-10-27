ConocoPhillips $COP Stock Position Decreased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,076 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $88.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

