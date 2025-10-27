Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $13.52 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,219 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $13,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 71,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,247,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,546 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $36.87 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

