AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 22,506 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,506 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $79,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $39.80 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.4135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

