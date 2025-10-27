Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 21,782 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6,840.0% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Kroger stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

