The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.4%

PNC stock opened at $186.38 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.