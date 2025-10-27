Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,903 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 346.9% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 26.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $177.67.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,698.88. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $3,742,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $37,563,056. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,290 shares of company stock worth $4,307,220 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY opened at $179.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.26.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

