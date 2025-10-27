Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 618 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Hershey worth $60,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 129.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $35,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $179.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $3,742,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $37,563,056. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,698.88. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,220 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $177.67.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

