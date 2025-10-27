State Street Corporation $STT Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $732,775,000 after purchasing an additional 674,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,264,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,770,000 after acquiring an additional 115,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of State Street by 6,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,713,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,932,000 after acquiring an additional 49,353 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street stock opened at $116.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $118.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.59.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on State Street in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.92.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

