Aequim Alternative Investments LP Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 171,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,033,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 211.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 161.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $63.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -535.29%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

