636 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 636 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in Coinbase Global by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total transaction of $8,886,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,977.22. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,834.86. The trade was a 92.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,657 shares of company stock worth $67,479,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.12.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $354.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.44. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 3.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

