Ares Management Corporation $ARES Stake Lifted by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 129.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 99.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Ares Management from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $24,946,933.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 311,728 shares in the company, valued at $56,965,174.72. This trade represents a 30.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $35,078,061.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,424,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,693,149.02. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,430,639 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.7%

Ares Management stock opened at $149.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $200.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 258.96%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

