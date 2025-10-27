Liberty Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,527.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,656,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,675,000 after purchasing an additional 97,475 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 226,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 90,935 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,296,000.

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

