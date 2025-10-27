Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 23,350 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 283.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1,895.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

Shares of FENI opened at $35.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

