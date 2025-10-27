Oak Grove Capital LLC Acquires 200 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. ARM comprises 0.4% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $170.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.61, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.30. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on ARM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

