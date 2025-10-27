Oak Grove Capital LLC Increases Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Sempra Energy makes up about 0.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,829,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the sale, the director owned 15,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,149.75. This represents a 65.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,553.80. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,411 shares of company stock worth $4,141,790 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $92.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

